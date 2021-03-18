Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Scholastic has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.