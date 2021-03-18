Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholastic will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.