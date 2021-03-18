Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,500.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and last traded at GBX 3,534 ($46.17), with a volume of 220772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,446 ($45.02).

The firm has a market cap of £9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,487.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,153.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

