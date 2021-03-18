Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $5,057,924.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,057,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,883,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 1,255,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,453. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

