Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.29. 1,256,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,167,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Specifically, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,240 shares of company stock valued at $80,844,802 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

