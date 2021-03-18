Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 113,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 127,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,278. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

