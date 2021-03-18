Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $49,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,266. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.