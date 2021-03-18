Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 694.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

