Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $72,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,419,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,303,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,523. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

