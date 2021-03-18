Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.24. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

