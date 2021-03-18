Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

