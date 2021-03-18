Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. 170,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.73. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$852.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

