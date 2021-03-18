ScPrime Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $22,888.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00452733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,281,024 coins and its circulating supply is 33,597,413 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

