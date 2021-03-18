SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 5.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $209.57 and last traded at $211.26. Approximately 5,053,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,485,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

