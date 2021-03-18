SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Down 8%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 800,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,896,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

