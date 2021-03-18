Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.87. Approximately 4,150,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,832,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

