Secret (SCRT) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $212.83 million and $3.10 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00391686 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.41 or 0.04701627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,349,041 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

