Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.40

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 7447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

About Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.