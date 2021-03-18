Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.