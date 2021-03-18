Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $512.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

