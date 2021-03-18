Selfkey Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $61.70 million and $13.40 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,118,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

