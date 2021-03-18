Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

