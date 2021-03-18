Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 19,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,507. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

