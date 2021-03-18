Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

