Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.