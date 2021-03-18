Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 5.8%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.72 and last traded at $68.88. Approximately 620,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 371,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

