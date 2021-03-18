Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Up to $116.30

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.30 ($1.52), but opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.59). Senior shares last traded at GBX 116.90 ($1.53), with a volume of 376,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 81.43 ($1.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.89. The firm has a market cap of £490.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

