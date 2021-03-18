SENSO Price Hits $1.02 (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One SENSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges. SENSO has a market cap of $12.45 million and $1.38 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

