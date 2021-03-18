Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $53.58 million and $1.02 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

