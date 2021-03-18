Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Shares in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

GHYG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

