Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,437,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.