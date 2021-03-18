Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 2.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $57.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.