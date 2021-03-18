Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $7.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 171,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,204,675. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

