Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $1.40 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 249,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.