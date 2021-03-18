Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EXI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $115.52. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $115.81.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.