Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 352,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. The firm has a market cap of $644.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

