Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,773. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.84 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,502 shares of company stock worth $47,342,251. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.