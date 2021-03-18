Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 45,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,961. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

