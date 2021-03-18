Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 9,269 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 951,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,323,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

