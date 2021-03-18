Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $2.03 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.03. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.