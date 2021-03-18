Senvest Management LLC Acquires 133,363 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,363 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $45,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $117.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,231. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

