Senvest Management LLC Acquires 87,800 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Qorvo worth $57,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.00. 10,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

