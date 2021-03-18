Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

ABST traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,320. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $733.34 million, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

