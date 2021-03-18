Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 399,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $20,183,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 508,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

