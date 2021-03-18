Senvest Management LLC Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Qorvo worth $57,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,698. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

