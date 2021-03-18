Senvest Management LLC Buys 759,697 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.85% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,114 and have sold 217,700 shares valued at $13,552,883. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PFSI traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,254. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.