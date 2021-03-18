Senvest Management LLC Buys New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,961,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 644,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,698,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

