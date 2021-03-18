Senvest Management LLC Buys New Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.31% of NCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 10,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

