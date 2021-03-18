Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 115,710 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.20% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,900. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

