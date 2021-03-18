Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,432 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Signature Bank accounts for 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.41% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $247.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.