Senvest Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. 9,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,533. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.