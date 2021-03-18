Senvest Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,075 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 5.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $127,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,379. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

